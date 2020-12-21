French Health Minister Olivier Veran, on Monday, said that mass vaccination against Coronavirus in the country would begin on Sunday.

“On Sunday, we will start vaccinating in France. The most vulnerable among us first, after medical examination, information and collection of consent.

“A smooth start, mindful of the safety of all and respectful of our ethical commitments,” Veran tweeted.

The EU is initiating the bloc-wide immunisation campaign from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29.

According to French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Paris is due to receive more than a million doses of the Pfizer/Biotech vaccine by Dec. 30.

A total of 200 million doses have been secured in advance, which would be enough to vaccinate 100 million people twice.