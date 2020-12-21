Thirty-two internet fraud suspects were arrested Monday by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in two separate operations in Lekki, Lagos.

The suspects are: Anthony Nicholas, Obabire Adebayo, Nwosu Ebuka, Obiora Udenta, Adeoye David, Oni Oluwabunmi Olasunkanmi, Oiseomaye Mike, Ifeanyi Godwin and Obabire Tunde.

Others are: Okafor Chibueze, Damilare Moronfayo, Micheal Makanjuola, Samuel Oyindamola, Haruna Mubarak Okiki, Opeyemi Hassan, Salami Junior, Yusuf Quadri, Adediran Waris, Idoko Shedrack, Andrew Agbai, Mercy Adedoyin, Olamide Mubarak, Damilare Babalola, Idris Mutairu, Adebiye Michael, Idris Adasofunjo, Rasak Adasofunjo, Olawaye Olayemi, Amodu Idris, Adeniyi Ahmed, Shittu Usman and Oli Maduabuchi Charles.

They were arrested in two separate raid on on Monday, 21 December 2020.

Some of the suspects were arrested at Plot 12, Road 2, Goodnews Estate, Sangotedo, along Lekki-Ajah Way.

The remaining suspects were picked at and Chevy View Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki.

They were all arrested following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects had allegedly been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of their hard- earned money before their arrest.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.