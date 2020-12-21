By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bashir Ahmed, Personal Assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted that a fresh lockdown might be imposed in the country.

Ahmed, simply communicating with emojis on Twitter, wrote “Lockdown 2.0”

🔒⬇️ 2.0 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 21, 2020

Similarly, Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media said previously that restrictions, lockdowns, could be put in place in the first half of 2021.

Ogunlesi stated that these attempts are going to be geared towards flattening the curve.

From a Covid POV, looks like H1 2021 will be a lot like 2020 – restrictions, lockdowns, desperate attempts at curve-flattening. That’s probably the second most daring roguish feat 2020 has pulled off – this act of deluding us all into regarding it as an aberration. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 14, 2020

Recently, reports of a massive surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases recorded in the country have been awash in the media.

On Sunday, 501 positive cases were recorded by the NCDC bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 78,434.

State governments in response to the surge have also begun imposing fresh restrictions.

Kaduna State government prohibited public gatherings, ordered civil servants below Grade Level 14 to work from home, and reminded residents to see COVID-19 prevention as a vital personal responsibility and to act accordingly.

Lagos State government also placed a ban on Night clubs, large gatherings, and returned restrictions to capacity of worshipers at churches and mosques to 50 percent among other new restrictions.