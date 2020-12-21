Israel on Monday said it would ban entry to foreigners from all countries in a bid to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus thought to be particularly contagious.

Only Israeli citizens and foreigners with special permits such as diplomats will be allowed to enter the country under new rules decided by Israel’s coronavirus cabinet.

They will be required to self-isolate at home unless they are traveling from Britain, South Africa, or Denmark, in which case they must stay in specially designated quarantine hotels.

From Wednesday at 2 p.m (1200 GMT), all Israeli incoming travelers will be required to quarantine for 10 to 14 days in the hotels.

The new regulations will initially apply for 10 days, with the possibility of extension.

Meanwhile, hundreds of assistant doctors took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against poor working conditions and long working hours.

Assistant doctors in Israel have to work shifts of up to 26 hours at a time. A special regulation allowing this practice has been extended for a further three months, in spites the protests.

Monday’s march marks the start of a protest strike by the young doctors, who intend to work weekend shift patterns until further notice.

The strike looks set to increase the burden on hospitals already struggling with the pandemic.

dpa/NAN