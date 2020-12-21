By Kazeem Ugbodaga

New cases of COVID-19 dropped drastically on Sunday in Nigeria, but Lagos and Abuja are still topping the chat.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced 501 new infections on Sunday, representing a sharp decline in cases from the 920 cases reported on Saturday.

Lagos, with 218 news cases and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with 112 cases are the two cities to ramp up over 100 cases of the virus.

Though, Lagos and Abuja recorded drop in infections, they still posted more than half of the entire COVID-19 cases reported in Nigeria on Sunday.

With Sunday’s figures, total COVID-19 infections in Nigeria top 78,434, with 68,303 patients discharged so far and 1,221 deaths recorded.

Only three deaths were reported on Sunday, while 14 States and Abuja reported new cases on Sunday.

See figures below

Lagos-218

FCT-112

Kaduna-53

Plateau-24

Katsina-21

Kano-16

Yobe-14

Ondo-10

Ogun-9

Edo-7

Bayelsa-5

Rivers-4

Borno-4

Osun-2

Ekiti-2

78,434 confirmed

68,303 discharged

1,221 deaths