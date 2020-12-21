By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal players to play as fighters and not victims ahead of their Carabao cup quarter-finals tie against Manchester City.

Arsenal will host City at the Emirates on Tuesday.

The London club have endured a poor start to the Premier League season as they sit 15th on the log.

They have won just four matches from the 14 matches they have played this season.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also has been ruled out of their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash, another major setback for Arsenal.

He was also absent from their trip to Everton on Saturday due to a problem with his calf as confirmed by the club.

Arteta said a win for them in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday would be a boost as they are trying to win the Carabao cup also.

The Spaniard disclosed that they have faced two difficult opponents in the past, Leicester and Liverpool, whom they defeated.