Pains, afflictions and troubles will disappear from Okitipupa in Ondo State when the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, visits the community.

This declaration was made by Pastor Peter Akinyelure, Chairman, CAN Okitipupa chapter on Monday in Okitipupa.

He said there would be “powerful ministration’’ at Pastor Adeboye’s December “Let’s Go A-Fishing’’ programme holding in Okitipupa from Dec. 23.

Pastor Akinyelure added that Adeboye’s visit would be a great blessing to residents of Okitipupa and visitors as many would be delivered of their afflictions, pains and troubles if they could attend the programme.

“Daddy GO’s visit to Okitipupa will be a great blessing. We are prepared to receive him and we pray that God will refresh and increase his anointing for salvation, miracles and wonders during the programme,’’ Akinyelure said.