By Taiwo Okanlawon

A former BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada has taken to social media to reveal why she doesn’t celebrate Christmas despite being a Christian.

The reality TV star took to the Instastories section of her official Instagram page to disclose that since there’s nowhere in the Bible where December 25 was mentioned as Jesus’ birthday, she sees absolutely no reason for the celebration.

Writing further, the beauty and skincare expert who doubles as an actress, went on to note that she sees December 25 just like any other day and she’ll in fact “swallow eba” as opposed to the popular rice eaten on Christmas day.

She also added that it is best to be grateful to God and try to be a good human every day of one’s life than waiting to celebrate a particular day of the year.

Refer to her Instagram post below…