Watford have announced the sack of head coach, Vladimir Ivic with immediate effect.

The English club released a statement simply saying the coach would leave alongside all other coaching staff, thanking him for his efforts and said they would make no further comment.

“Watford FC confirms the departure of Head Coach Vladimir Ivić with immediate effect.

Ivic’s coaching staff will also be leaving Vicarage Road.”

The Hornets thanked Ivić and his staff for their efforts this season and wished them well for future success elsewhere.

The reason for his sack remains unclear. however, it came hours after the club lost 2-0 to Huddersfield.

Vladimir Ivic who arrived at the club four months ago has overseen an indifferent campaign with the club.

The club which seeks to return to the Premier League currently sit fifth on the championship log having won nine matches from 20 games played.

However, the Russian manager came under-fire among fans as his overly defensive tactics have been unpopular among them.

Prior to his appointment, Ivic guided Maccabi Tel Aviv to back-to-back league titles in Israel. He also won the Greek Cup with Paok in 2017.

