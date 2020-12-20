As Christmas is just around the corner, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage and her son Jamil Balogun, are cooling off in Dubai for vacation.

Savage recently released the video of her “Park Well” song, off her Celia album, featuring DMW boss Davido, and she shared behind the scene pictures from the recording.

The multiple award winning entertainer and talented performer, also shared pictures of herself and Jamil on the beach and penned the caption: “The KING and I @officialjamilbalogun Is anyone missing me yet? 🤔😉😍

“Wearing a new found favourite @torloweiworld And my beautiful vacation hair by @cmhairbyhill

Tiwa Savage rocked braids and a custom made yellow and blue dress for her shoot. Take a look.