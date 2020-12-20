By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Ruthless Manchester United put six goals past a hapless Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday to move third on the league table.

Leeds that have always been thorn in the flesh of top flight teams were demolished 6-2 by a rampaging United.

Scott McTominay opened scoring for United in just two minutes into the match as Bruno Fernandes slipped the ball to him on the edge of the box and he found the bottom right corner with a great effort.

One minute later, McTominay got his brace, as he was put through by Anthony Martial and he showed brilliant composure inside the box to fire into the bottom right corner.

Twenty minutes into the game, United made it 3-0 through a goal from Bruno Fernandes, who pounced on a loose ball inside the box and beat the goalkeeper with a shot into the bottom left corner.

It was 4-0 for United on 37 minutes from a corner kick. The resulting corner was whipped into the box and Victor Lindelof buried the ball into the back of the net from a Anthony Martial knock down.

Leeds pulled one back on 41 minutes. Raphinha sent in a fine cross from the corner kick. The perfect pass found the head of Liam Cooper and his precise header from around the penalty spot ended up in the bottom right corner.

Daniel James finished from close range on 66 minutes with an easy finish to make it 5-1 for United after an assist from McTominay.

Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty on 70 minutes to make it 6-1 for United.

An excellent first touch by Stuart Dallas on 73 minutes who collected a splendid pass and from the edge of the box slammed the ball into the top right corner to reduce the tally.