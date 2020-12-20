Nigerian rapper and record producer Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno, releases a new single dubbed “For the Money” featuring DMW label’s Peruzzi.

Phyno began his music career as a producer in 2003, and is popular for rapping in the Igbo language. His debut studio album No Guts No Glory was released in 2014.

He dropped the official music video for his latest record, “For The Money” produced by Blaq Jerzee and video directed by TG Omori. The song serves as a follow-up to his previous single, “Never.”