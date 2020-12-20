By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 17 chairmanship candidates, as winners of the just concluded local government councils election.

Prof. Mkpa Mkpa, the Chairman of ABSIEC, announced the results on Sunday in Umuahia.

Mkpa said that the Labour party won six councillorship seats, out of the ten in Ikwuano Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, while PDP cleared all councillorship seats in the remaining LGAs of the State.

He commended the electorate for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Also, he further commended ABSIEC officials for their commitment to duty during the election, as well as law enforcement agencies for their role in maintaining peace and order during the poll.

The commission’s chairman said that Clinton Ebere of PDP polled 26,321 votes to emerge winner in Aba South, while Prince Ikonne of the PDP polled 29,851 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) who scored 3,492 votes in Aba North.

He said Ibe Nwoke of PDP polled 79,640 votes to defeat APC candidate who got 5 votes in Obingwa LGA, Kamalu Christian of the PDP polled 26,820 to defeat the APC candidate who scored 10 votes in Osisioma Ngwa LGA

“In Ugwunagbo LGA, Nnata Chinasaokwu of the PDP emerged winner by polling 28,800 votes to defeat the APC candidate who scored 120 votes.

“In Ukwa East LGA, Nwagbara Chuks of the PDP won with 6,235 votes, defeating the candidate of the APC, who polled 135 votes, while Kanu Levi of the PDP polled 9,630 votes in Ukwa West LGA to defeat the APC candidate, who got 804 votes.

“Meanwhile in Isiala Ngwa North LGA, Ochulor Chinwendu of the PDP won with 18,323 votes against the APC candidate who got 210 votes, while Anyatonwu Ikechi of the PDP emerged unopposed with 17,465 votes in Isiala Ngwa South LGA.

“For Arochukwu LGA, Dan Kalu of the PDP emerged unopposed with 15,620 votes, while in Bende LGA, Onwuchekwa Emmanuel of the PDP, scored 33,561 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC who polled 2,320 votes,” he said.

”Ugochukwu Njinkonye of PDP won in Umuahia North with 29,931 votes, Benson Humphery of PDP, polled 11,480 votes to win in Umuahia South.

“Madu Ifeanyi emerged winner in Umunneochi LGA with 6,971 votes, defeating the APC candidate who got 188 votes.

“In Isiukwuato LGA, Agbaeze Chimaobi of the PDP scored 15,630 votes to defeat the APC candidate who got 1,200 votes, while Ukaiwe Okoroafor of the PDP scored 28,671 votes to defeat the APC candidate who scored 3,520 votes in Ohafia LGA.

“While in Ikwuano LGA, Mpamaugo Stephen of the PDP emerged winner with 8,720 votes against the APC candidate, who scored 110 votes,” he said.

Speaking with reporters shortly, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, the Commissioner for Information, said that the election would help to boost rural development.

Okiyi-Kalu congratulated the newly elected leaders and urged them to fulfil their campaign promises to the electorate.

NAN