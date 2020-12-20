COVID-19 cases shoot up in Nigeria

By Kazeem Ugbodaga 

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases worsen on Saturday, as the nation posted the second highest figures since the pandemic entered the country in February.

The nation recorded the highest figures since the pandemic broke out when it raked in 1,145 cases three days ago.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria recorded 920 new cases on Saturday, with Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna topping the chat.

Lagos, with 308 new cases leads FCT, with 207 cases and Kaduna, with 179 cases.

The 920 cases reported on Saturday represents a rise from the 806 cases posted on Friday.

READ ALSO  COVID-19: 11 Nigerians dead, Lagos, Abuja lead in 806 new infections

With this, Nigeria now has 77,933 confirmed cases of the virus, 67,784 discharged so far and  1,218 deaths recorded.

In all 17 States and the FCT reported new cases on Saturday.

See figures below

Lagos-308
FCT-207
Kaduna-179
Plateau-46
Niger-43Adamawa-26
Sokoto-18
Rivers-16
Yobe-15
Enugu-13
Kano-13
Ogun-12
Delta-10
Edo-5
Osun-3
Oyo-3
Anambra-2
Ekiti-1

77,933 confirmed
67,784 discharged
1,218 deaths