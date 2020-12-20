By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases worsen on Saturday, as the nation posted the second highest figures since the pandemic entered the country in February.

The nation recorded the highest figures since the pandemic broke out when it raked in 1,145 cases three days ago.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria recorded 920 new cases on Saturday, with Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna topping the chat.

Lagos, with 308 new cases leads FCT, with 207 cases and Kaduna, with 179 cases.

The 920 cases reported on Saturday represents a rise from the 806 cases posted on Friday.

With this, Nigeria now has 77,933 confirmed cases of the virus, 67,784 discharged so far and 1,218 deaths recorded.

In all 17 States and the FCT reported new cases on Saturday.

See figures below

Lagos-308

FCT-207

Kaduna-179

Plateau-46

Niger-43Adamawa-26

Sokoto-18

Rivers-16

Yobe-15

Enugu-13

Kano-13

Ogun-12

Delta-10

Edo-5

Osun-3

Oyo-3

Anambra-2

Ekiti-1

77,933 confirmed

67,784 discharged

1,218 deaths