Nigeria reported six new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, taking the death toll to 1,218.

The NCDC also reported 920 new cases of COVID-19, more than the 850 posted on Friday and far from the existing record of 1,145 cases.

The new figure has taken the overall cases to 77,933.

According to data released by NCDC, Lagos accounted for 308 cases, a third of the new cases announced.

The upsurge in the COVID-cases in Nigeria’s commercial capital has justified the restrictions announced Friday by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The governor has also contracted the virus and is undergoing treatment.

Abuja posted the second highest figure of 207, after Lagos.

Kaduna was next in line with 179 cases.

According to the data, the active cases are now 8,931, while the discharged people are 67,784.

“Our discharges today include 115 community recoveries in Kaduna State and 104 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”, the NCDC stated.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases

Lagos-308

FCT-207

Kaduna-179

Plateau-46

Niger-43

Adamawa-26

Sokoto-18

Rivers-16

Yobe-15

Enugu-13

Kano-13

Ogun-12

Delta-10

Edo-5

Osun-3

Oyo-3

Anambra-2

Ekiti-1

77,933 confirmed

67,784 discharged

1,218 deaths