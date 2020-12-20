At least four countries have announced that they will be closing their borders to the UK over fears of a fast-spreading variant of COVID-19.

The Netherlands first announced the ban, effective from Sunday, to last till 1 January.

Dutch authorities confirmed at least one case of this COVID-19 variant had reached the Netherlands.

Belgium followed suit, reports Business Insider.

The country brought in a 24-hour ban on all UK entrants, starting midnight on Sunday.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told Belgian broadcaster VRT : “Of course, that could be extended should it appear that we have more conclusive data.”

Eurostar has since suspended all trains between London, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

On Sunday afternoon, Italian foreign minister Luigi di Maio said that the government would be suspending all travel from the UK.

He wrote on Twitter : “As a government, we have the duty to protect Italians. For this reason, after having notified the English government… we are about to sign an order to suspend flights with Great Britain.”

Shortly after, the Austrian government confirmed that air travel to and from the UK will be prohibited.

The Israeli government has also banned entry to all non-Israelis flying from the UK.

Earlier today, Israeli police escorted UK travelers to isolation at state-operated hotels.

At least two other countries are considering closing their borders to the UK.

Germany is reportedly considering suspending UK flights, a government source told AFP .

The Irish government is expected to impose travel restrictions on flights and ferries from the UK, according to Sky News .

The flight ban is to protect citizens of other countries from the new variant of fast-spreading coronavirus, which increased infections by 95 per cent on Sunday.

According to Daily Mail, the UK on Sunday reported a further 35,928 COVID-19 cases, attributed to the mutant strain of the virus.

“The spike in positive tests puts today’s figure at nearly double the 18,447 recorded last Sunday”, the Daily Mail said.

“Official figures also revealed 326 more people have died after testing positive for the virus – more than double the 144 deaths reported this time last week”, added the Mail.

The mutant coronavirus is believed to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original strain.

In order to stop its spread,Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that London and surrounding areas would suddenly be plunged into lockdown .