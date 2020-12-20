By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Multi-award winning Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o has recommended Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko for her angelic songs.

She made the innocent recommendation on her official Twitter page.

According to her, if anyone needs an angelic voice for this Christmas season, Simi is the right artiste.

“And what I mean is, if you are looking for the sweet sound of an angel this holiday season, @SympLySimi is it. I love @SympLySimi. That’s it. That’s all,” she wrote.

Responding to the tweet, Simi had said she had no idea what to say and she’s usually the one who always has a response for everything.