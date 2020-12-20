The Lagos State Panel of Inquiry has summoned Dolapo Badmus, the former Police PRO to testify as a witness.

A building contractor, Olaide Fowotade, submitted a petition, alleging that in 2017 he was brutalized by a policeman named Ayo Aduku attached to Ketu Police station.

He alleged that the said police officer beat him up and removed two of his teeth.

While briefing the panel, the petitioner stated that he wrote a petition to Zone 2 headquarters and was received by the office of the then AIG, Mr. Aderanti who is now retired.

When asked who is still within the police force he can call to bear him witness and put more light on the case, Olaide mentioned CSP Dolapo Badmos the then Police PRO of the zone 2.

Thereafter, the panel sent a written witness summon to the former PPRO and copied the Inspector General of Police.

She is expected to appear before the panel on January 15, 2021, to testify.