By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Lagos State Safety Commission has sealed off the multi-billion naira Cubana nightclub house in the government reservation area, of Ikeja, and other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols.

According to Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Gawat Jubril who revealed this on social media, people disobeying the COVID-19 protocols were also ordered out of the premises by the security agencies.

People disobeying the Covid19 Protocols ordered out of the premises…. By the Security Agencies. #CleanDecember pic.twitter.com/wfd2gPh3IO — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) December 19, 2020

The Corner, a restaurant located at plot 28, Block 77 Admiralty Way, Lekki was also sealed off.

This is coming after the Lagos State government issued fresh directives for residents to comply with following the resurgence of coronavirus around the world.

In a press statement by the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, it said the state is recording an increase in COVID-19 cases in all local governments, and there is a need for fresh guidelines.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who tested positive to COVID-19 last week, is in isolation and undergoing treatment.

Several cases of COVID-19 have also been recorded in Nigeria in the last weeks with top officials testing positive.

The daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria also exceeded 1000 on Thursday, the highest daily figure so far since the outbreak of the infection in Nigeria in March.

In his statement, the governor said Lagosians are going about in reckless disregard of COVID-19 safety protocols, an act that can jeopardise the health of the citizenry.