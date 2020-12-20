The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has received an award from Interpol’s National Central Bureau, NCB, for its contributions in combating crime and criminality in Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of NCB, Garba Baba Umar, commended the EFCC for being a strong partner in tackling transnational organized crime.

He said the EFCC has made the job of Interpol easy though exchange of intelligence and joint operations, adding the partnership has helped in protecting the interest of the country against criminals and fugitives.

EFCC Director of Operations, Umar Mohammed Hadejia received the award on behalf of the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mohammed Umar Abba.

Hadejia thanked Interpol for recognizing the efforts of the Commission and assured of closer collaboration in fighting corruption and securing the country against the threats of illicit financial flows, violent extremism and other acts of criminality.

The award ceremony took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

It had in attendance stakeholders from paramilitary establishments, the military, international organizations, and the diplomatic corps.