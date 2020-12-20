Gunmen have kidnapped Mr. Isaac Emmanuel Ekpa, a lawyer and former Chairman of Olamaboro Local Government Area in Kogi.

He is now a senior legislative aide (SLA) to Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho (Kogi East/APC).

DSP William Aya who confirmed this on Sunday in Lokoja said that Akpa was kidnapped along Ochadamu Road in Ofu Local Government Area.

He said that a police patrol team attached to Ofu discovered the abandoned car of the victim at Ochadamu area in the late hours of Dec. 18, the day of the incident.

“On close scrutiny, they found an abandoned ID card in the vehicle bearing the name Emmanuel Isaac Ekpa, apparently indicating that he was kidnapped by gunmen,” Aya said.

The State’s Police spokesman added that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Edeh Ayuba had raised a team to track the kidnappers and ensure safe rescue of Ekpa.

Meanwhile , the abductors had made contact with family of their victim, demanding N25 million ransom for his release.

A relation who confirmed this to newsmen on condition of anonymity said that negotiation was still ongoing.