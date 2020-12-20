By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the promotion of 2,880 officers and marshals to new ranks.

The Corps Public Education Officer Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem made the announcement in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the FRSC approved the promotions following the consideration of a report by its establishment committee.

Kazeem said that 435 officers were promoted to their next ranks, 769 Marshal Inspectors and 1,676 Road Marshal Assistants were equally elevated to the next ranks.

According to him, out of the 435 officers, 33 of them are promoted from the rank of Chief Route Commander to Route Commander.

“Fifteen officers moved from Superintendent Route Commander to Chief Route Commander, while 73 officers are promoted from the rank of Route Commander to Superintendent Route Commander.

“In addition, 214 officers are elevated from the rank of Deputy Route Commander to Route Commander and 100 Assistant Route Commanders move to Deputy Route Commander.

“In the same vein, 2,445 Marshals got the promotion comprising 769 Marshal Inspectors and 1,676 Road Marshal Assistants,” he said.

Kazeem noted that the promotion exercise began with medical examination, physical fitness test, computer based examination, oral interview and all processes were done in strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.

“As such, to decorate the promoted officers, Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi, immediately directed that the programme should be done in strict compliance with presidential directives on COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said.

He said that the FRSC Board Chairman, Malam Bukhari Bello, also expressed utmost satisfaction with the level of transparency of the entire process.

According to him, Bello advises the promoted officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the mission of the corps — to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.