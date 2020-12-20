Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State has reacted to the new the killing of six children and a woman in some herders’ settlements in the Kaura and Lere Local Government Areas of the State.

According to the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the Governor was worried by the renewed killings.

The attack came barely 24 hours after seven persons were killed in an attack on Gora Gan village of the Zangon Kataf LGA of the state on Thursday night.

The commissioner identified those killed in the reprisal attacks as Mustapha Haruna (One-year-old), Ya’u Kada (One-year-old), Sa’idu Abdullahi (One-year-old), Zainab Zakari (One-year-old), Sadiya Abdullahi (Five years), and Aisha Abdullahi (One-year-old), while an unidentified woman was burnt beyond recognition.

Aruwan added that two persons were injured during the attacks, while five other persons were still missing.

The statement reads, “The military, under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven and the police, have informed the Kaduna State Government of counter-attacks on some herder settlements in Kauru and Lere local government areas.

“According to the operational feedback from the security agencies, aggrieved youths carried out the attacks following the killing of seven persons on Thursday night in Gora Gan, Zangon Kataf local government.

“The security agencies reported that seven herders were killed in a counter killing in Ungwan Idi and Kasheku villages of Kauru local government while two herders were injured at Ningi village of Lere local government.

“Five persons are still missing, and troops are searching for them in the general area. Six huts were burnt in the attack. Aisha Mohammed (20 years) and Sadiya Abdullahi (25 years) who were wounded in the Kauru LGA reprisal attack are receiving medical attention at Ungwan Idi Clinic.

“At Ningi village of Lere local government area, the two herders were injured and rushed to General Hospital, Saminaka, in the same local government: Bingel Odi (31 years) and Isa Joda (seven years).”