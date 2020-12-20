By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

President of the United State of America, Donald Trump has again denied that Joe Biden won the 2020 American election.

Donald Trump stated that Biden being declared winner of the election is the lie of the year. “The lie of the year is that Joe Biden won! Trump announced on Twitter.

However, Democrats candidate, Joe Biden was announced the winner of the American election with a record 81.3 million votes.

Biden had an easy victory winning 306 of the 538 electoral votes, compared to 232 for Trump.

After Trump’s claim that Joe Biden election victory is the lie of the year, Twitter put a disclaimer stating that election officials certified Joe Biden winner of the U.S. Presidential election.

“Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election, Twitter stated.

