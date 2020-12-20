The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Sunday described the death of Dr Ben Okigbo, a medical doctor in Houston and his wife, Theresa, a nurse as shocking and depressing.

NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM in Abuja, said the commission condoled with the family.

The commission also condoled particularly with the children and the Nigerian community in the US.

Okigbo and his wife, Theresa, who was a nurse, were found dead in their Sugar Land, Texas home on Friday morning, according to the police.

“NiDCOM will continue to monitor police investigations into the unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

The discovery was made around 10:05 a.m. on Dec. 18, at the Greatwood Subdivision in the 1500 block of Brookstone Lane.

“One of the kids dialled 911 apparently when he suspected that there was a fight or disturbance going on inside the resident and the Police said when its officers arrived at the house, they found the couple dead inside their home.

“It appears that it could be a potential murder-suicide but it has not been totally ruled,” Chief Eric Robins, Sugar Land Police Department, Texas was quoted to have said.

Police said the couple’s three adult children were also at the scene. Police said two of the three children suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Many neighbours were shocked when they heard the news.

Ace Walker lives nearby and was shocked to see police cars and crime tape in his neighborhood.

“It’s like right down the street so that’s really wild,” he said in a report by click2houston.com.

In a Facebook post, Patrick Hall Rector at The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Houston wrote,

Dear friends,

The causes for grief in 2020 seem to multiply. I am very sad to inform you that Ben and Theresa Okigbo died this morning at their home in Sugarland.

Their sons Peter and Paul were transported to Memorial Sugarland Hospital, but have since been released. Currently they are with their sister Laura, in the care of their uncle, Ben Okoh.

This news is absolutely devastating for our Epiphany family, especially for many of our Nigerian members, whose lives and hearts were touched so profoundly by Ben and Theresa. We have no good answers, only broken hearts to bring to our Lord Jesus.

And there is no better place for our broken hearts to be, than in his care. I assured Ben and Laura that their Epiphany family is ready to surround them with grace and mercy, and to be of any assistance we can to these three children who will now grapple with the loss of two parents. Keep them in your prayers.

More information will follow as plans are made.