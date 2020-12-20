By Adekunle Williams

The management of Dana Air says it will give free tickets as compensation to passengers recently affected by its flight cancellations.

Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, the airline’s communication manager, stated in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

Ezenwa also said that full refunds would be made to guests who do not want their trips rescheduled.

He also apologised to its customers over the cancellations which affected Lagos and Abuja routes.

Ezenwa explained that the reason for cancellations was that two of the company’s aircraft were due for servicing.

“On Friday and Saturday, two of our aircraft had issues in Lagos and Abuja respectively, compelling us to ground them in strict safety standards and global best practices.

“While our maintenance team had been deployed to conduct proper checks on both aircraft, we wish to reassure our guests and crew that their safety will continue to be our priority in all circumstances.

“We understand that the travel plans, commitments, meetings and engagements of our guests may have all been disrupted by the unanticipated development and, for that, we are deeply and sincerely sorry,” he said.

Ezenwa noted that this was really not a good time for the disruptions of travel plans of its passengers and the flight schedules of the airline having increased its flights recently to meet the expectations of its guests.

He said the increase in its fleet was to ensure that no one was left stranded without a flight this season.

The airline official advised all its guests to contact the airline on its available platforms for necessary information.

NAN