Biu Forum (BF) of Borno has condemned, in very strong terms, Friday’s attack on innocent travellers along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, the National President of Biu Forum, said in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna that media reports indicated that many of the commuters were abducted by the terrorists.

He said the attack was a dastardly act, callous, barbaric and one too many.

According to him, the frequency of this unfortunate incident and many others that have occurred on the Damaturu-Maiduguri road has placed commuters plying the road in a state of fear and despair.

The Forum said it is seriously disturbed and therefore, urges the Military and other security agencies to re-strategize their security operations in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast and bandits in other parts of the country,

“You must stem their menace, especially on this single road that connects Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, with other parts of the country,” he said.

The Forum also appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that its commitment to the security of lives and property of Nigerians is carried out to the letter in order to assuage the persistent fears of the citizens.

The Forum noted the efforts of the Military and other security agencies in tackling insecurity, and appealed for better coordination among the agencies and end the menace.

The Forum further called on the Federal Government to investigate the immediate and remote causes of these unfortunate incidents that have continued unabated on this very important route for years and put in permanent measures that would secure the road.

Biu Forum also called on the communities along this route to cooperate and share intelligence with the Security Agencies in order to make the fight against insecurity a success.

It said it is equally saddened with the suicide bomb blast that occurred in Konduga, Borno State, this Saturday where three innocent people lost their lives.

According to it, the resurfacing of suicide bombers with innocent children being used by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State calls for concerted efforts by the Security Agencies and the communities to be more vigilant and security conscious.

Biu Forum further extends its condolences and empathy to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the terrorist attacks, the government and people of Borno State over the “sad and unfortunate incident”.