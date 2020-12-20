Pastor Emmanuel Oluwole of the Christ Glory Church, Ilorin, has urged Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety measures as Yuletide approaches.

Oluwole said this in Ilorin on Saturday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that people should not get carried away because of the celebration.

“Don’t get carried away with the festive mood, use your face mask, observe physical distance, wash your hands regularly, and avoid overcrowded places.

“It is everybody’s responsibility to cooperate with the government in order to stay safe.

“Coronavirus is real, stop listening to rumour peddlers who claim there is no more coronavirus.

“We need to be good citizen by being obedient. The whole world is already in a panic mood due to the outbreak of the deadly pandemic again.

“Nigeria is not an exception. Nobody is stopping you not to celebrate, but stay safe, be conscious and beware of COVID-19,” he said.

The cleric also called on Governments at all levels, religious leaders, journalists, parents, and NGO’s to sensitize the public and their members on the dangers of COVID-19.

“There is the need to re-echo the dangers of COVID-19 so that people will celebrate wisely and not underate Coronavirus,” he said.

NAN