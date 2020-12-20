By Mohammed Tijjani

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna chapter, says the release of Kankara school children abducted by gunmen in Katsina State is cheering news to all.

Rev. John Hayab, Chairman of the chapter gave this commendation in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

However, he said that the spirit and tempo that the government and the security agencies deployed to get the children back home should be sustained and engaged to get others still in captivity to return home.

He said could imagine the joy, peace, and excitement of the parents and all well-wishers on the heels of the good news heralding the school children’s return.

Hayab noted that to make many more homes, families, and communities happy, we appeal to the government to double her effort to rescue many more Nigerians that are in the dens of bandits, criminals, and terrorists.

“I appeal to the government and security agencies to sustain the temple so as not to allow the criminals to regroup or re-strategies.

According to him, Some Nigerians have suffered untold tragedy and many are still suffering at the hands of bandits.

Therefore, we pray to see that the evil stops and a new lease of life of peace and harmony take over the country.

He said CAN equally appeal that the same tactics engaged to get the 344 students released should be urgently deployed in getting others out of captivity.

“Some of the Chibok girls are still there, we can’t forget them.

“Our prayer is that Nigerians will celebrate this Christmas and enter the New Year with hope for a secured nation,“he said.

NAN