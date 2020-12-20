President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family and friends of development economist, Professor Dotun Phillips, who died on 13 December.

He died in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. He was 79 years old.

Phillips was a former Director-General, Nigerian Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER).

He was also a professor of economics at the University of Ibadan.

The President condoled with the academia, government and people of Ogun State.

He noted that “Nigeria has lost a brilliant economist who for decades made his wealth of knowledge and experience available of several students, researchers and governments at all levels.”

“The history of the Nigerian Civil Service cannot be complete without reference to the contributions of Prof. Phillips,” Buhari said.

According to Buhari, Phillips also played significant roles in the evolution of the country’s tax system, development plans, revenue allocation and building human resource capacities, among others.

After his MA and PHD, Phillips was appointed Senior Lecturer in Economics, University ofIbadan.

He became a professor in 1978 and headed Department of Economics, University of Ibadan, 1979-81.

He was also Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences 1981- 83.

Other positions held were:

* President, Nigerian Economic Society, 1981-82;

*Chairman, Committee of Deans, UI, 1982-83;

*Chairman, Board of Management, University Guest Houses,

*Visiting fellow and Scholar, Princeton University and University of Michigan, USA;

*Commissioner of Finance, Ogun State;

*Director, Research, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, 1983-84;

*Chairman, Federal Civil Service Review Panel, 1985-87;

*Member, Presidential Commission on Revenue Allocation and the Nigerian Financial System Review Committee and

*Former Chairman, Nigerian Industrial Development Bank.