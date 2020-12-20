Defence Headquarters spokesman Major General John Enenche said Nigerian soldiers have killed two members of slain Benue criminal gang leader, Gana.

The killings happened 16 December during a raid of the group’s den in Katsina Ala, Benue state, by troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE.

Enenche said weapons were also recovered during the raid.

Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, Benue state’s most notorious terror kingpin was killed by the military on 8 September, when he was on his way to Makurdi to surrender.

Forty members of his gang were also arrested along with many weapons, the military said.

Read Enenche’s statement:

In continuation of efforts to forestall banditry and other criminal activities in the North Central Zone of the Country, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have continued to sustain both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the Zone.

On 16 December 2020, troops of Operation WHIRL STRIKE, acting on credible intelligence on identified hideout of some of late Gana’s militia gang members in parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, conducted a dawn raid on the criminals’ location. Troops made contact and engaged the criminals at Adangbe Village in Mbacher Council Ward of the Local Government Area.

The superior firepower of the troops forced the armed bandits to flee in disarray. However, as troops engaged the criminals in a hot pursuit, 2 of them were neutralized, while another was arrested by the gallant troops. During the encounter, 3 locally made rifles l, 21 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition as well as other items including a motorcycle were recovered by the troops. The arrested one has been handed over to the Police for further action.

JOHN ENENCHE