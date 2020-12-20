Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez engaged

American singer Ariana Grande is now engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The 27 year-old “Positions” crooner, leaked her engagement to Gomez on Instagram, sharing the news with a close-up of her dual-stone engagement ring.

She captioned the post: “forever n then some.”

Grande was previously engaged to “SNL” star Pete Davidson.

But the affair broke up.

Ariana Grande’s engagement ring

By March, there were reports that Grande had become inseparable from Gomez, a real estate agent.

Read her post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJB4svPlDD_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

READ ALSO  Ariana Grande confirmed to perform at 2020 Grammys