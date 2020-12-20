American singer Ariana Grande is now engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The 27 year-old “Positions” crooner, leaked her engagement to Gomez on Instagram, sharing the news with a close-up of her dual-stone engagement ring.

She captioned the post: “forever n then some.”

Grande was previously engaged to “SNL” star Pete Davidson.

But the affair broke up.

By March, there were reports that Grande had become inseparable from Gomez, a real estate agent.

Read her post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJB4svPlDD_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link