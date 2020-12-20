By Mustapha Yauri

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two foreign universities.

This, they said, is towards enhancing quality of knowledge in the institution.

Prof. Muhammad-Bello Uthman, Director, Centre for Islamic Legal Studies, (CILS), disclosed this during the 21st Annual Judges Conference in Zaria on Sunday.

Uthman said that the universities were Al-Azhar University Cairo, Egypt and International University of Africa, Khartoum, Sudan.

He said the MoU was centred on research in Islamic Jurisprudence (Fiqh), teaching; exchange of staff and students among others.

Also, that the university plans to sign another MoU with the Ummul-Qura University, Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“Early this year we were in Saudi Arabia, we discussed with the Vice-Chancellor of Ummul-Qura University on the areas of collaborations which includes Hajj (Pilgrimage) Administration and Management and Hajj rites,’’ he said.

He said under the proposed MoU, some students of ABU would travel to Saudi Arabia to complete their studies at Ummul-Qura University.

Uthman further explained that the exchange students would have practical knowledge during the annual Holy Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Alhaji Mahmud Gama who represented of Justice R. Bozimo, Administrator of National Judicial Institute (NJI), said the conference was aimed at promoting legal research, continuing legal education and mutual interaction between judicial officers and legal practitioners among others.

NAN