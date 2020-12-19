Omah Lay – Godly

By Jennifer Okundia

“Lo Lo, Bad Influence” crooner and Nigerian songwriter-singer, Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay has released the official video of his chart-topping hit song “Godly“, off his “What Have We Done” EP.

With over 280,000 YouTube views and being the current number 4 on trending, “Godly” is definitely a vibe on the streets and streaming platforms.

Although the Port Harcourt native alongside singer Tems were recently released, after being detained in Uganda for reportedly breaking COVID-19 rules, Omah Lay dropped the visual for his fans this weekend.

Omah Lay, Tems narrate ordeals in Uganda

The video was directed by Dammy Twitch.

Check on “Godly” Lyrics:

Uh-uh-uh-uh (wooh)
Omah Lay (wooh)
Kpa-kpai, kill a boy now (ooh)
Kill a boy now
Woah
I don’t wanna, uh (hmm)
I don’t wanna, uh (hmm, hmm-hmm)
Live my life for you (you)
Live my life for you
All over the news, hmm
All over the news, hmm
Only God, na him know the kind of thing I do
The kind of thing we do, ooh
Man I thank God, I Godly
Say God no ungodly
Oluwa na hin comfort me
When this people dey come body me
Men I thank God, I Godly (gon-gon-gon)
Say God no ungodly (gon-gon-gon ah)
Oluwa na him comfort me
When this people dey come body me (dey come)
It’s why I j’aye sometimes
(Nna, nna, nna, nna, na, ah-ahh)
A little Henny and ice
(Nna, nna, nna, nna, na)
Make I fit cool my mind
(Nna, nna, nna, nna, na, ah-ahh)
Make I live this life, ah-ah
(Nna, nna, nna, nna, na