“Lo Lo, Bad Influence” crooner and Nigerian songwriter-singer, Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay has released the official video of his chart-topping hit song “Godly“, off his “What Have We Done” EP.
With over 280,000 YouTube views and being the current number 4 on trending, “Godly” is definitely a vibe on the streets and streaming platforms.
Although the Port Harcourt native alongside singer Tems were recently released, after being detained in Uganda for reportedly breaking COVID-19 rules, Omah Lay dropped the visual for his fans this weekend.
The video was directed by Dammy Twitch.
