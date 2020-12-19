By Jennifer Okundia

“Lo Lo, Bad Influence” crooner and Nigerian songwriter-singer, Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay has released the official video of his chart-topping hit song “Godly“, off his “What Have We Done” EP.

With over 280,000 YouTube views and being the current number 4 on trending, “Godly” is definitely a vibe on the streets and streaming platforms.

Although the Port Harcourt native alongside singer Tems were recently released, after being detained in Uganda for reportedly breaking COVID-19 rules, Omah Lay dropped the visual for his fans this weekend.

The video was directed by Dammy Twitch.

Check on “Godly” Lyrics:

Uh-uh-uh-uh (wooh)

Omah Lay (wooh)

Kpa-kpai, kill a boy now (ooh)

Kill a boy now

Woah

I don’t wanna, uh (hmm)

I don’t wanna, uh (hmm, hmm-hmm)

Live my life for you (you)

Live my life for you

All over the news, hmm

All over the news, hmm

Only God, na him know the kind of thing I do

The kind of thing we do, ooh

Man I thank God, I Godly

Say God no ungodly

Oluwa na hin comfort me

When this people dey come body me

Men I thank God, I Godly (gon-gon-gon)

Say God no ungodly (gon-gon-gon ah)

Oluwa na him comfort me

When this people dey come body me (dey come)

It’s why I j’aye sometimes

(Nna, nna, nna, nna, na, ah-ahh)

A little Henny and ice

(Nna, nna, nna, nna, na)

Make I fit cool my mind

(Nna, nna, nna, nna, na, ah-ahh)

Make I live this life, ah-ah

(Nna, nna, nna, nna, na