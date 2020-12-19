Michael Adeshina
Nigerian artistes Wizkid and Tems have made former US President Barack Obama’s list of ‘Favourite Music of 2020’.
In listing his favourite songs for this year, Obama is continuing an annual tradition.
In 2019, Grammy nominee Burna Boy and Mavin Records’ star Rema made the list with “Anybody” and “Iron man” respectively.
But the former Commander in Chief’s Nigerian pick for 2020 is Essence, a single from Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” album in which he features Tems.
According to Obama’s list, the former president has a diversified taste, listening to music from various genres, such as pop, R&B, hip-hop, música urban and country music.
The list which was shared on Twitter today, according to Obama is complied with “valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha” who seems to have a considerable influence on her famous father’s music choices.
See the full list of Barack Obama’s favorite music of 2020 below:
SAVAGE REMIX – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
LOVE IS THE KING – Jeff Tweedy
FRANCHISE- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug g M.I.A.
NADA- Lido Pimienta f. Li Saumet
CAN’T DO MUCH- Waxahatchee
THE BIGGER PICTURE- Lil Baby
GHOSTS- Bruce Springsteen
LEVITATING- Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
THE CLIMB BACK – J. cole
REPEAT- J Hus ft. Koffee
DAMAGE- H.E.R.
GOODBYE JIMMY REED- Bob Dylan
SUMMER 2020- Jhené Aiko
BRAVE- Ruston Kelly
UWRONGO (EDIT)- Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, and Ami Faku
BETTER DISTRACTIONS – Faye Webster
LEMONADE- Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, and NAV
BLUE WORLD- Mac Miller
CUT EM IN- Anderson . Paak ft. Rick Ross
STARTING OVER- Chris Stapleton
MECCA- Spillage Village, JID e EARTHGANG
LA DIFICIL- Bad Bunny
ESSENCE- WizKid ft. Tems
ALL MY GIRLS LIKE TO FIGHT- Hope Tala
KYOTO- Phoebe Bridgers
SUN CAME OUT- Gunna
REMEMBER WHERE YOU ARE- Jessie Ware
4 My PPL – Goodie Mob
DISTANCE- Yebba
ONE LIFE, MIGHT LIVE- Little Simz
