The World Health Organisation has secured almost two billion doses of existing and candidate COVID-19 vaccines for use worldwide.

These vaccines have been secured in partnership with the global vaccine partnership COVAX.

Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that “the end of the pandemic is in sight but we must not let our guards down”.

The huge vaccine reservoir means that COVAX, a 190-country international initiative that seeks to ensure all countries have equal access to coronavirus vaccines, can plan to start delivering the shots in the first quarter of 2021.

A UN statement said by mid-year it will have delivered enough doses to protect health and social care workers in all participating countries that have asked to get doses in that timeframe.

All other participants should get sufficient doses to cover up to 20 per cent of their populations by the end of 2021, and further doses in 2022.

“This is fantastic news and a milestone in global health,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters attending an online press conference.

“This is a time for taking comfort that the end of the pandemic is in sight but taking care that we do not let down our guard. We are all responsible for taking the measures to keep ourselves and each other safe, including during this holiday season.

“With today’s news the light at the end of the tunnel has grown a little bit brighter, but we are not there yet. And we will only get there together,” Dr Tedros said.

