Show host, television personality, social media influencer and winner of Big Brother Africa 5, Uti Nwachukwu, has switched his looks this December.

Nwachukwu was the third person to be evicted from Big Brother Africa 3

He was evicted on 5 October 2008.

However, during his stay in the House, Uti was popular teasing his fellow housemates (mostly Mimi and Thami).

But Uti returned as a contestant in Big Brother Africa 5: All-Stars and was luckier as he ultimately won the reality show.

But in a recent post on his Instagram page, the native of Ndokwa from Aboh Kingdom in Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of Delta State Nigeria, who wears long black dreads, has now dyed his hair brown.

In his words, he said:

Every December I change my look/ style. When your best friend of 21 years Bullies you to Go 360 color and all,You Obey 💪🏾

Ya’ll like my New Look??😁😁 I give it a 9/10👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Shoutout to @a107salon for this transformation 🙌🏾