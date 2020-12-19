Tunde Ednut feat. Davido, Tiwa Savage & Seun Kuti – Jingle Bell

By Jennifer Okunndia

Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut returns to the music scene with a new single “Jingle Bell” featuring industry heavy weight entertainers Davido, Tiwa Savage and Seun Kuti.

“Jingle Bell” comes just in time for Christmas, but fans have a different view on Tunde’s musical career, some have urged him to focus on his blogging.

While others feel the song hits differently when it is on mute. See reactions on Twitter and let us know what you think about the record in the comments.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js