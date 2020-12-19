By Jennifer Okunndia

Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut returns to the music scene with a new single “Jingle Bell” featuring industry heavy weight entertainers Davido, Tiwa Savage and Seun Kuti.

“Jingle Bell” comes just in time for Christmas, but fans have a different view on Tunde’s musical career, some have urged him to focus on his blogging.

While others feel the song hits differently when it is on mute. See reactions on Twitter and let us know what you think about the record in the comments.

Omo tbvh this new Tunde Ednut’s music is very sweet… When you turn it off. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) December 19, 2020

Tunde Ednut is the Bebe cool of Nigeria. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) December 19, 2020

Tunde ednut jingle bell Tunde ednut jingle bell remix Tunde ednut jingle bell remix Door bell: pic.twitter.com/zbb8T9nwAD — Deji (@oj_deji) December 19, 2020

This Tunde Ednut song hits different when you put that shit on mute. — Sheddy King 🌍 (@realsheddyking) December 19, 2020

Tunde Ednut is always abusing Wizkid music just for him to drop Jingle bell after many years of leaving music 😭🤦🏿‍♂️, Someone should just advice him to stick to blogging or start selling pampers in bulks because music is not his calling. — if my tweet pain you drink pepsi and Otapiapia ➐ (@Skeppy1586) December 19, 2020

I’d hope Tunde Ednut never say shit about Wiz again after this noise he successfully dropped, lol — Daniel x💉 (@Chimobi_) December 19, 2020

