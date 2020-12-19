By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Star musician, Tiwatope Savage, aka Tiwa Savage, is in the news again, this time for spending a whooping ₦743,000 on a luxury backpack for her son, Jamil ‘Jam jam’ Balogun.

The songstress and her 5-year-old who are on a trip to Dubai, on Friday went on a luxury shopping spree.

For Jamil, it was both a fun time out and a special bonding session with mum as he got to spend some time with his mum, while they shopped together and for as long as the trip will last.

Reports have it that the luxury backpack, a Christian Dior brand, is worth $1,950 and it is approximately about N743,000.

