By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has called out Ugandan artiste Bebecool who allegedly sponsored her arrest alongside another artiste, Omah Lay in Kampala.

The ‘Damages’ crooner warned the singer to avoid Nigeria for the rest of his life.

Tems was arrested alongside colleague Omah Lay following their performance at The Big Brunch, which held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda on December 12. They were said to have broken Covid-19 rules.

Bebe cool is said to be one of the people who spearheaded the arrest of the Nigerian artists as he made a post on Facebook prior to the event, stating that he’ll make ”every effort to fail the event.”

Taking to her Twitter handle on Friday December 18, Tems asked Bebe Cool to run for his life if he finds himself in a place she is at, as nothing will stop her from pouncing on him.

She said he should avoid Nigeria for the rest of his life.

She wrote, “@BebeCoolUG I swear AVOID Nigeria for the rest of your life. If you ever find out I’m in the same place as you. RUN for your life because I will not be in chains. And nothing will stop me from pouncing on you.”

In another tweet she said, “.@BebeCoolUG Your friend broke into our room and took us after YOU called. Only for me to see you in the DPO’s office, chilling and Laughing with him. Lmao in my presence and you thought I would sit there and allow you to speak to me. YOU are worse than shit.”

Tems also said Bebe Cool bribed the police to send him pictures of their release papers.

“@BebeCoolUG I know you before? Who the Fvck are you? You followed the police around and bribed them to send you pictures of our release papers so that you can look like you had anything to do with the release. See your head? Na pit latrine dey inside not brain,” she wrote.

