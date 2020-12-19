Sen. Oluremi Tinubu: bags honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration /caption]

Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District on Saturday congratulated Sen. Oluremi Tinubu on the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration by the Lagos State University (LASU).

Abiru, in a congratulatory message, commended Tinubu’s uncommon passion for the youth and of the girl-child.

“This is one of the several honours you have received in recognition of your unequalled dedication to public service and in particular gender-related issues, which have been central to your political advocacy.

“You are an astute administrator and a major voice for the vulnerable members of our society.

“In a demonstration of your commitment to this cause, you established the New Era Foundation in 2000, a social development vehicle that empowers women; develops youths; funds education of vulnerable children; and also redirects their focus to the path of greatness.

“This latest honour attests to your commitment and passion to human capital development and emancipation of the vulnerable.

“On this note, I congratulate you on behalf of the people of Lagos East, and pray Almighty God will continue to give you the grace and wisdom to impact on society,” Abiru said.

Some eminent Nigerians were conferred with Honorary Doctorate degrees in various fields at 24th Convocation lecture, an award of doctoral degrees, conferment of honorary doctorates and Distinguished Professor Award ceremony on Thursday in Lagos.

Others awarded included Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State; Dr Oba Otudeko and Justice Opeyemi Oke.