By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The battle for control of Rivers chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC dovetailed into a gale of suspension and counter suspension between the faction of the party loyal to Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Transportation Minister and the opposing faction loyal to Senator Magnus Abe on Saturday.

The first salvo in the increasingly messy fight was fired by factional Caretaker Committee loyal to the Transportation Minister led by Barr. Isaac Ogbobula.

The faction announced on Saturday that it has approved the suspension of Abe from the party, purportedly on the recommendation of the Gokana Ward 16 executive of the former Senator.

Ogbobula, who is the Chairman Executive Caretaker Committee of the faction loyal to Amaechi told journalists at a press conference in Port Harcourt that Abe and other chieftains of his faction of Rivers APC, Igo Aguma, LivingStone Wechie and Worgu Boms were suspended for flagrant disobedience of the constitution of the party and involvement in anti-party activities.

Ogbobula reiterated that those suspended have also been suspended by the executives of the party at the wards and local government, while recommending to the national to expel them.

He also announced the suspension and expulsion of all those inaugurated as local government and wards executives across the state by the Abe faction of the party for making themselves available to be inaugurated.

He added that sequel to Senator Abe’s purported suspension by his ward, the State Chapter of APC has also recommended to the National body of the party that he should be expelled from the party.

But Aguma, who was allegedly suspended by Area Ward two of APC in the Port Harcourt Local Government area has insisted he remains the Chairman of the party in the state.

This was in spite of the fact that the National Executive Committee, NEC of the party had recognized and inaugurated Ogbobula as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC about a fortnight ago.

Aguma had also on Friday in what appeared to be a confrontation with the national leadership of the party also inaugurated LGA Chairpersons for his faction of the party at the 2019 Governorship Campaign office of Senator Magnus Abe.

Meanwhile, the Ward 10 Executives of APC in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State in an online statement signed by Mr Reuben Igolima, CTC Ward Chairman, Micheal Uzuke, also claim to have suspended the Ogbobula.

“Ogbobula’s activities of recent can best be described as capable of causing self-implosion and further reduction of the party to a mere social club, the Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10, Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Rivers State hereby suspend the said Mr. Isaac Ogbobula from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities.

“This is necessary to save the image of the party from further embarrassment and to serve as a deterrent to his likes within the party,” Uzuke said.

The purported suspension of Ogbobula is seen as direct retaliation for the suspension of Aguma, Abe, Wogu Boms of Abe’s faction.