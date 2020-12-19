By Kazeem Akande

Mr Johnson Babatunde, the Executive Chairman, Orile Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has empowered 20 youths in the residents with free 20 minibuses to provide them with a daily means of livelihood.

Babatunde in his remarks on Friday during the empowerment said the empowerment was done to fulfil his promises to Orile Agege youths and the residents.

He noted that the beneficiaries were randomly selected within the six Wards and 54 Community Development Association/Committee (CDA) and (CDC) respectively.

“The council’s decision to empower these lucky beneficiaries is borne out of the need to engage the residents as well as to provide them with daily means of livelihood,” he said.

The council boss said that he also provided N2 million start-up grant for Agro Entrepreneurial projects for the residents.

Babatunde added that 70 widows and aged in the community also benefitted from the generosity where they went home with the sum N100,000 each with other foodstuff palliatives.

The chairman emphasised on the need to establish laudable programmes to engage the youths to forestall a revolution, combat idleness, induced crime as well as to make them responsible individuals.

Babatunde however, enjoined all stakeholders to protect the infrastructures and amenities provided within the council area for their benefits and posterity.

According to him, the council has embarked on more than 10 new laudable projects to be commissioned before the end of his tenure in 2021.

Mr Kafari Adaranijo, All Progressive Party (APC) Party Leader in the LCDA also commended the council chairman for the laudable projects and empowerment given to the community.

“In fact we are not regretting it that we voted for him, as we can see and feel all his laudable projects, where the residents enjoy the dividend of the democracy.

Mr Yemi Akindele, one of the beneficiaries of the free mini buses thanked the council chairman for the free gift on the vehicle adding that such gesture would go a long way to help him to be self-reliance.

Mrs Yetunde Makinwa also a beneficiary of N100,000 grant to the widows hailed the council chairman for his kind gesture and said that such a gift would help her cater for her family during and after the yuletide.

The 100 youths in the residents also were also granted N100,000 each for startup and Small scale and medium enterprises (SMEs).