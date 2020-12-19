Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki as he turns 58 on Saturday.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, acknowledged Saraki’s unparalleled efforts at repositioning and ensuring the independence of the legislature when he served as President of the 8th National Assembly.

He said that Saraki contributed immensely to the political development of Nigeria as a former Governor and President of the Senate.

Okowa also lauded Saraki’s role as Director-General of PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 general elections, which he said, was very remarkable notwithstanding that the party did not win the presidential election.

Okowa noted that Saraki’s tenure as Senate President was more of the People’s parliament where several life-changing Bills and motions were passed to improve on the welfare of Nigerians.

“As President of the Senate from 2015-2019, you led a remarkable pro-people Red Chamber which was dedicated to the course of providing Nigerians with legislations that will make their lives better.

“It is also worthy of note that the Senate you led clamoured, supported and obeyed the rule of law in all its endeavours.

“Under your watch, the independence of the legislature was a core component of your leadership as a summon from the Senate and House of Representatives were well respected by the executive.

“In spite of several distractions, you achieved significant milestones in the execution of your Legislative Agenda which was aimed at improving governance, ease of doing business and the quality of life of Nigerians.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I join your family, political associates, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked with outstanding accomplishments.

“As you clock 58 years today, it is my prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and wisdom to continue serving mankind’’.