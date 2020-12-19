Popular Yoruba actress, Mide Funmi Martins recently sustained a head injury while filming a movie.

The beautiful actress confirmed the development on her Instagram while trying to give fans a glimpse of the occupational hazard which an actor encounters.

Posting a video of the moment where she had a nasty fall on set and hit her head on the floor tiles, she wrote;

“LIFE OF AN ACTOR!!! Still Haven’t Recovered From The Injury I Got Hitting My Head Badly On The Tiles May God Almighty Bless Every Hustler Out There!!!@mydemartins VS @kikibakare : “ONITEMI””.

The revelation immediately sent her fans into a worrisome state as many of them wondered how she is farring.

One Omowunmi wrote “Oh no, felt that pain, please my sweet mama, take care of the injury please, I beg you, I am so bothered right now about you”