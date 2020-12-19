COVID-19 cases in Nigeria overshot the 77,000 mark on Friday, with 806 new cases reported, although lower to the record 1,145 set Thursday.

According to the latest data by the NCDC, 77,013 cases have been confirmed till date.

The number of the discharged is now 67,484, while the death toll jumped to 1,212.

This was after 11 deaths were reported by the NCDC..

Six of the new deaths were reported from the north eastern state of Gombe.

The state had three COVID-related deaths in two successive days.

However, the NCDC did not state where the five other deaths occurred.

Of the new 806 cases, Lagos and the FCT Abuja posted the biggest numbers on Friday.

While Lagos reported 287 cases, Abuja logged 255. Kaduna came a distant third with 36 cases.

The three centres have led in COVID-19 cases, since the second wave began in early December.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed anxiety about the resurgence, in an open letter to residents.

In response, he announced a series of measures, similar to what obtained during the lockdown imposed in March.

Lagos schools have now been shut. Restrictions have been slammed anew on Mosques and churches.

Civil servants from GL 14, downwards have been told to work from home.

Here is a breakdown of the 806 cases on Friday 18 December, as reported by 25 states and Abuja:

Lagos-287

FCT-255

Kaduna-36

Akwa Ibom-29

Katsina-25

Rivers-25

Kwara-21

Bauchi-19

Kano-15

Ondo-14

Plateau-13

Yobe-12

Nasarawa-11

Ebonyi-9

Gombe-8

Abia-7

Delta-4

Imo-4

Osun-3

Anambra-2

Borno-2

Cross River-1

Edo-1

Ekiti-1

Jigawa-1

Ogun-1