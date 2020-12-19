By Henry Oladele

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the successful rescue of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

Prof Ishaq Akintola, MURIC Director in a statement in Lagos on Saturday said that the rescue was prompt.

“344 boys were kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State on Dec. 11, and rescued on Dec. 18, exactly one week after their abduction.

“The successful rescue operation adds another feather to President Muhammadu Buhari’s hat.

“We note with every seriousness that the early return of the boys was made possible by the president’s prompt action,” he said.

Akintola also commended the security agencies for swinging into action and mapping out a successful rescue plan.

“The fact that the pursuit began very early made it possible for the army to locate the position of the kidnapped boys and their abductors.

“It also enabled the army to surround the area. The hoodlums had no option than to surrender after a few days having realised the hopelessness of their ill-fated attack,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to exercise patience and show understanding of the security challenges facing the country, particularly insurgency and kidnapping.

“There is need to realise that it is easier for the army to face a known enemy than a faceless foe.

“Boko Haram is into guerilla warfare and that is the most difficult insurgency to stamp out.

“Their target is to rubbish the government’s efforts and cause her much embarrassment as possible.

“No nation has been known to successfully and single-handedly eliminate guerilla fighters without engaging them in negotiations,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to put on their thinking caps once again in retrospect.

“For the avoidance of doubts, we are not saying the security situation is good. It is not. What we are saying is that we should show understanding.”

NAN