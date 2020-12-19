By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fast-rising rapper and Marlian Records artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad has released his new extended playlist titled “Light”.

The EP features Afrobeats stars like Davido, Naira Marley, and Lil Kesh.

The 8-track EP was executive produced by Naira Marly and production credits go to SB, Rexxie, P.Beat, and Austin Sinister.

“SORRY have been a typical bad boy, Till my Music became the MARLIANS ANTHEM, girls plenty for my case tori PONMO won fe somi di OMOKOMO 🤦🏾‍♂️ anyways ONCE DEBE na always 😌 even tho this life na bitch I like am like dat, I hear say cuz of me CINDERELLA go astray FATHER ABRAHAM no fit save am, 🤷🏽‍♂️ as rough as 2020 be sha I try bring you THE LIGHT but don’t forget nobody HOLY!

“#LightTheEp Out 18th of December! @nairamarley @lilkeshofficial @davido Thanks for going through this creative process with me. To my fanbase, this EP is my way of paying back all the supports! Get ready to stream it. 💙

MarlianDecember2Remember,” he wrote on his Instagram.