By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal has sent a warning message to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the imminent second lockdown of the state.

She aired her frustrations on Saturday in a video posted on her Instagram page.

According to her, it would be unfair if the state government declared another lockdown due to the increasing covid-19 cases in Nigeria.

”I saw something dangerous that is about to happen in Lagos. I’m not sure Lagos State Governor is aware. During the #EndSARS protest, I went to police stations and not protest grounds.

”Mr Governor, I have an expo for you but I beg you in the name of almighty Allah, allow people to run their businesses. Poverty is deadlier than coronavirus. People are hungry.

”Check your neighbours, check everyone (rich and middle-class), everyone is suffering. If you lock people down again, they wouldn’t come with only #EndSARS, they will come something much worse and you can’t kill everyone.

”Even you wouldn’t have peace when the killings start. Go and write it down, you might think I’m not sensible but countries that go on lockdown, provide for their citizens. They don’t hoard palliative like Nigeria.

”Recall how many people died while savaging for palliative. Give us one million naira each before embarking on another lockdown”, she said.

Watch the video below