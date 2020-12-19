Black Friday, the biggest sales event of the year, has come and gone. In the aftermath, global sale platforms, as well as sellers are taking stock of sales proceeds, customer reach, engagement and leverage the shopping window has given their various brands in what has been a rollercoaster year for brands and businesses, no thanks to covid-19 pandemic.

The story is not different for Africa’s leading etailer. During the 2020 Black Friday window, Jumia had a record of huge consumer engagement, improved customer adoption of on-platform payment app, and commendable growth for sellers across all product categories on the platform.

As revealed by the e-commerce brand, over 113 million customers visited the Jumia platform during the 2020 black Friday, with over 1.5 billion page views recorded during the period. The 2020 Jumia black Friday videos had three times more views than the 2019 edition, with over 99 million views recorded.

On delivery front, customers also experienced improved speed on delivery of their orders. Over 4.8million packages were handled during the Jumia 2020 Black Friday period, with over 55% of the packages reaching customers in less than 24 hours.

It was also a period of record sales and growth for sellers on the platform. According to Jumia, over 41,500 sellers used the platforms to reach millions of customers during the period. A record 141% Year on Year growth on the number of items sold from top 20 sellers during the event, as international brands such as Nike, Samsung, P&G, Unilever, Coca-cola, Nestle and Nokia, all partnered with Jumai for the Black Friday sales

Items sold in the top products category on the platforms were also on a record high, as fashion products led the sales record, followed by beauty, home, FMCG and phones products respectively.

“Jumia Black Friday is an opportunity for us to ensure that customers have access to our essential products through Jumia during the Covid-19 period,” said Afan Ownwardi, Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria.

Jumia’s fintech product, JumiPay also recorded customers adoption growth of over 55% compared to the 2019 Black Friday sales, with 34% of orders paid for via the JumiaPay app during the 2020 Black Friday.